WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 7,315.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth $4,447,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,843,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,163,000 after buying an additional 343,132 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,064,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,340,000 after buying an additional 243,880 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 307,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

MFC stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.31 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 11.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

