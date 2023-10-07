Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 52.8% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 122,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 42,377 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 368.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

RQI stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

