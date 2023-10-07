Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Ball in the first quarter valued at $401,172,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 112.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at $464,405.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,252.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.42.

Ball Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Ball stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $62.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Ball had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Ball’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

