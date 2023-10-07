United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 51,551 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 96.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,551 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,154.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 102,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,176,000 after buying an additional 94,116 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 73.4% during the second quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 54,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 72,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,013,000 after purchasing an additional 19,481 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $202.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.17 and a 200-day moving average of $200.19. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $157.57 and a 1-year high of $214.79.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

