United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,045 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT opened at $84.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.46. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.06 and a 52 week high of $109.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

