Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp cut its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Cencora were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $737,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Cencora by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,684,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,083 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $2,024,942.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $49,754,095.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $249,998,793.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $2,024,942.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,754,095.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,341,856 shares of company stock worth $253,978,545 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cencora in a report on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cencora from $174.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.36.

Cencora Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:COR opened at $183.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.48 and a 200-day moving average of $173.84. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.07 and a 1 year high of $194.79.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.63%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

