United Asset Strategies Inc. Grows Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 342.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB stock opened at $159.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.79. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $152.00 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 25.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.85.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

