United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases 440 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 206.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 215,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after buying an additional 145,259 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Pentair by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 289,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after purchasing an additional 29,680 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Pentair by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 280,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,116,000 after purchasing an additional 70,695 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Pentair by 711.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 70,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $63.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $71.82. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.86.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other Pentair news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $2,328,006.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

