Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $574,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 38.5% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

Charter Communications stock opened at $431.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $429.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.20. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $457.66. The company has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHTR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

