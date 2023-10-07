iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Bought by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,580,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,632 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,955,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,419,000 after acquiring an additional 24,141 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,117,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,227,000 after acquiring an additional 655,216 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,008.8% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 698,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,271,000 after acquiring an additional 635,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 458.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,301,000 after purchasing an additional 737,977 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $76.36 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.