Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.41 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,358 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 6,360 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,746 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.04.

Get Our Latest Report on EOG

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $120.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.84 and a 200-day moving average of $119.97.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.