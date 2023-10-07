Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,572 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,680,162,000 after acquiring an additional 685,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,047,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,358,912,000 after acquiring an additional 938,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,913,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,565 shares of company stock valued at $11,547,190 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $260.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.80, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.73.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

