iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 127,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 41,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $321,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $86.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.26 and a 200-day moving average of $93.24. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

