United Asset Strategies Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 11.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Nucor by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 178,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,314,000 after buying an additional 56,930 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 247.2% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Nucor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Nucor by 19.8% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

Insider Activity

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $157.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.27 and a 200 day moving average of $155.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $113.94 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

