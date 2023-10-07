Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 3,078 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Sensient Technologies worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 508,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 47.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,036,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,366,000 after acquiring an additional 333,255 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 10.7% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the first quarter worth $843,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the first quarter worth $7,273,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $56.46 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $55.72 and a twelve month high of $79.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 4.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.59 and a 200-day moving average of $68.56.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $374.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

