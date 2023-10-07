United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Qorvo by 18.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Qorvo from $102.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $429,300.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,648.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,698.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,124. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $94.83 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $114.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $651.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.84 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

