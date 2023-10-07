OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 35.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSA stock opened at $263.97 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $254.87 and a 12-month high of $316.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

PSA has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.80.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

