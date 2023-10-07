OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 237.2% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 39,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 92,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $129.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.29. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

