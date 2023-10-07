Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $117.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.99, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.56. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $133.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 378.30%.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.50.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

