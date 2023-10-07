Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 43.5% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.18.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $235.01 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.46 and a 52 week high of $264.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.87 and its 200-day moving average is $238.67. The company has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.39%.

About Illinois Tool Works



Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

