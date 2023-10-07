Mathes Company Inc. Invests $289,000 in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Sysco by 166.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Sysco by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Sysco by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Sysco by 54.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $62.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.78. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $87.41. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Read Our Latest Report on Sysco

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.