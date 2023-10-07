IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $709,000 Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 132.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after buying an additional 24,051 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 367.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in American Water Works by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 847,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in American Water Works by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $118.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $115.39 and a one year high of $162.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.60.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 59.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

View Our Latest Report on American Water Works

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.