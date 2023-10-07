Mathes Company Inc. Takes $307,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mathes Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.97.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $72.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.47. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $100.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

