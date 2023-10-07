Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Dover by 6.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in shares of Dover by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Price Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $138.89 on Friday. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOV. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

