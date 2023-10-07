Mathes Company Inc. Buys Shares of 1,850 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Mathes Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $153.11 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $167.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.84 and its 200-day moving average is $156.93.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

