Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $879,000 Stock Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at $288,658,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Qiagen during the 1st quarter valued at $128,695,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Qiagen by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,607,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,048 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Qiagen by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,886,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Qiagen by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,628,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,144,000 after purchasing an additional 827,536 shares during the last quarter. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiagen Stock Up 0.1 %

QGEN opened at $40.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.36. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Qiagen from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

Qiagen Profile

(Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

