PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.51. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $59.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $213.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.99 million. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $465,006.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,410.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 26.3% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,093,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,599,000 after buying an additional 1,477,911 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $32,516,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $24,587,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,625,000 after buying an additional 496,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after buying an additional 440,850 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

