StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DHI Group (NYSE:DHX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

DHI Group Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of DHX stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62. The company has a market cap of $136.81 million, a PE ratio of 72.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. DHI Group had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $38.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.79 million. Equities analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 333.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of DHI Group by 378,700.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

