Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DGX. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.90.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $124.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.96. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.29.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

