CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
CEL-SCI stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CEL-SCI has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11.
CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that CEL-SCI will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.
