CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

CEL-SCI Price Performance

CEL-SCI stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CEL-SCI has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11.

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that CEL-SCI will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEL-SCI

About CEL-SCI

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 44.2% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in CEL-SCI in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in CEL-SCI by 66.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CEL-SCI by 23.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in CEL-SCI by 212.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 389,513 shares in the last quarter. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

