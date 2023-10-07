StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of California Resources from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, September 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of California Resources from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

California Resources Stock Up 2.5 %

California Resources stock opened at $53.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. California Resources has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $58.44.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.59 million. California Resources had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that California Resources will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of California Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in California Resources by 14.8% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 46,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in California Resources in the second quarter valued at about $800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in California Resources by 104.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after buying an additional 402,008 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in California Resources in the second quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 4.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

