Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Cooper-Standard Stock Performance
NYSE CPS opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.94. Cooper-Standard has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $22.74.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. The firm had revenue of $723.74 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper-Standard
Cooper-Standard Company Profile
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company offers sealing systems, including obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, and frameless systems.
