StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.21.

Shares of CPB opened at $39.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.79. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $38.12 and a 52 week high of $57.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,572.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $164,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,894.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 2,250,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,337,000 after buying an additional 1,408,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

