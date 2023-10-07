Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Compass Diversified Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.76. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.27.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $524.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Diversified

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Diversified

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. purchased 33,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $605,244.24. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,976,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,531,933.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Elias Sabo bought 45,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 326,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,314,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. bought 33,402 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $605,244.24. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,976,376 shares in the company, valued at $144,531,933.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 96,402 shares of company stock worth $1,981,414. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Compass Diversified by 5.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 311,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 16,888 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Compass Diversified by 1.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 5.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 30.7% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

