Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNS

Cohen & Steers Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CNS stock opened at $59.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.35. Cohen & Steers has a 12 month low of $52.34 and a 12 month high of $78.87.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 46.02% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

Insider Activity at Cohen & Steers

In related news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $128,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,633.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 47.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,553,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,291,000 after acquiring an additional 42,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,579,000 after acquiring an additional 194,097 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,641,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,756 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,081,000 after acquiring an additional 380,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,334,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.