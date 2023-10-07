CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.31 to $15.11 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.02.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial Stock Up 0.6 %

CNH Industrial stock opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.64. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $17.98.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 9.44%. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 324.4% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 162,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 124,325 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,380,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,433,000 after acquiring an additional 212,750 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.