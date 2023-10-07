CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CNA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Shares of CNA opened at $39.21 on Thursday. CNA Financial has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CNA Financial will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,456,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.29 per share, for a total transaction of $175,078,204.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 248,414,738 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,215,056.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,550,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 60,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,057,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,258,000 after purchasing an additional 34,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

