StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $23.61 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $18.27 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.17 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 21,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $499,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,959. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,072 shares of company stock worth $1,133,864 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 472,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,195,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,785,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

See Also

