Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.61.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $54.49 on Thursday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $52.42 and a 1 year high of $112.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.55. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.59). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 34.41% and a return on equity of 71.64%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Stories

