Eads & Heald Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in ResMed were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth $694,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on RMD shares. UBS Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.86.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $830,536.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,763,836. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total transaction of $333,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,026 shares in the company, valued at $56,005,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $830,536.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,763,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $3,850,000. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $146.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.66. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.20 and a fifty-two week high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.48%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.