Eads & Heald Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 2,351 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,428,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,794,532,000 after purchasing an additional 102,139 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,623,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $874,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after acquiring an additional 968,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,859,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $695,406,000 after acquiring an additional 366,667 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,020,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,919.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371 over the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.27.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $109.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $88.64 and a 1-year high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

