Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $5.47 Million Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,735 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 941.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPT opened at $48.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.61. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $74.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $79.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 17.00%. Analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Sprout Social from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $70,721.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,510.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $69,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,198.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $70,721.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,510.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,901 shares of company stock worth $2,721,805. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

