PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Holdings Lowered by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 42.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,017,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 98,391.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,154,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 49.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 102.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,753,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $347,790,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $11,025,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $87.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.94. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $57.67 and a 1-year high of $90.05.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

