Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Position Reduced by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Crown were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Crown by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Crown by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Crown from $102.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crown from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $173,542.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $173,542.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,323.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $82.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.58. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $96.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

About Crown

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.