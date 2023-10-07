Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 571 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.25.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.4 %

Lam Research stock opened at $628.11 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $726.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $660.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $605.25.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.83 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

