Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $27.52 on Thursday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $25.96 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.08 million, a PE ratio of 80.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc, doing business as Radius Recycling, recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap.

