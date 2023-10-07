Eads & Heald Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DCI. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 9.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 91,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,692 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 935,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,100,000 after purchasing an additional 42,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In related news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Donaldson news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,681,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,594.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DCI. Citigroup initiated coverage on Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DCI

Donaldson Trading Up 1.0 %

DCI opened at $59.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.26.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.05 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.