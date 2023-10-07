Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 741,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 272,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,018,000 after buying an additional 25,886 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 53,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $2,715,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 318.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

PNFP stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $89.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.89.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $489.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNFP. Truist Financial increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

