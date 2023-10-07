Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,742 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,742 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 219.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FNCL opened at $46.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.69. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $42.22 and a 12 month high of $52.66.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.