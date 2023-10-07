Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Invests $217,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,825 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $110.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $139.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $121.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $770,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,963 shares of company stock worth $4,054,078. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

